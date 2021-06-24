This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Anyone interested in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Dana Evan, recently divested US$133k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$79.84 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 10% in their holding.

Domo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Felt, for US$566k worth of shares, at about US$38.02 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$81.82. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.9% of Bruce Felt's holding.

In the last year Domo insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:DOMO Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Domo

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Domo insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$311m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Domo Insiders?

An insider sold Domo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Domo. For example, Domo has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

