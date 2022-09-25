This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

We'd be surprised if Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shareholders haven't noticed that the CEO & Director, John Mellor, recently sold US$128k worth of stock at US$18.55 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Domo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The , Joshua James, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$49.63 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$16.80. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Domo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:DOMO Insider Trading Volume September 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Domo insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Domo Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Domo (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

