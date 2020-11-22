This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

We wouldn't blame Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peter Gotcher, the Independent Chairman recently netted about US$700k selling shares at an average price of US$87.42. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dolby Laboratories

In fact, the recent sale by Peter Gotcher was the biggest sale of Dolby Laboratories shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$87.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19%of Peter Gotcher's holding.

Insiders in Dolby Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DLB Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership of Dolby Laboratories

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dolby Laboratories insiders own about US$2.2b worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dolby Laboratories Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Dolby Laboratories stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dolby Laboratories. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Dolby Laboratories that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

