This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Dine Brands Global, Inc., Larry Kay, recently netted US$81k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$62.63. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.7%.

Dine Brands Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Larry Kay was the biggest sale of Dine Brands Global shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$60.19. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DIN Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dine Brands Global insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Dine Brands Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Dine Brands Global stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Dine Brands Global (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

