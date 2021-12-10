This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

We note that a Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) insider, Christopher Porzelt, recently sold US$52k worth of stock for US$35.11 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.4%.

Dime Community Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Christopher Porzelt is the biggest insider sale of Dime Community Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$33.84. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:DCOM Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

I will like Dime Community Bancshares better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dime Community Bancshares insiders own about US$118m worth of shares (which is 8.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Dime Community Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Dime Community Bancshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Dime Community Bancshares you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

Of course Dime Community Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

