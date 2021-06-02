This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Anyone interested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, John Hayes, recently divested US$438k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$99.00 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer, Edward Stack, sold US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$62.78 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$97.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Edward Stack's holding.

In the last year DICK'S Sporting Goods insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DKS Insider Trading Volume June 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of DICK'S Sporting Goods

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that DICK'S Sporting Goods insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$1.9b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DICK'S Sporting Goods Tell Us?

Insiders sold DICK'S Sporting Goods shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, DICK'S Sporting Goods makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

