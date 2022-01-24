This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

We wouldn't blame DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kevin Sayer, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$8.6m selling shares at an average price of US$435. That sale reduced their total holding by 24% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

DexCom Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Kevin Sayer was the biggest sale of DexCom shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$422. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

DexCom insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:DXCM Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does DexCom Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that DexCom insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$203m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DexCom Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought DexCom stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that DexCom is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that DexCom is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

But note: DexCom may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.