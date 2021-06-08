This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Anyone interested in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) should probably be aware that the President, John Dobak, recently divested US$381k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.00 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

DermTech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Matthew Posard bought US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$29.50 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$43.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of DermTech shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does DermTech Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DermTech insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$184m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DermTech Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought DermTech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, DermTech has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

