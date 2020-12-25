This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Some Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Douglas Milanes recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$120 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Darden Restaurants

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Eugene Lee for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$58.50 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$118), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.7m for 79.31k shares. But insiders sold 14.79k shares worth US$1.7m. Overall, Darden Restaurants insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DRI Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2020

Insider Ownership of Darden Restaurants

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.4% of Darden Restaurants shares, worth about US$63m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Darden Restaurants Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Darden Restaurants stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Darden Restaurants.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

