This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO)

We'd be surprised if Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Vice Chairman, Gerald Salzman, recently sold US$418k worth of stock at US$280 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Daily Journal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Vice Chairman Gerald Salzman was not the only time they sold Daily Journal shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$287 per share in a -US$1.9m sale. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$274. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Daily Journal insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:DJCO Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Daily Journal insiders own about US$102m worth of shares (which is 27% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Daily Journal Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Daily Journal shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Daily Journal. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Daily Journal (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

