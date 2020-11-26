This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

We wouldn't blame D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Bradley Anderson, the Independent Director recently netted about US$841k selling shares at an average price of US$76.63. That sale reduced their total holding by 25% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

D.R. Horton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Bradley Anderson was the biggest sale of D.R. Horton shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$76.06. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in D.R. Horton didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DHI Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that D.R. Horton insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$2.6b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The D.R. Horton Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold D.R. Horton shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that D.R. Horton is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

