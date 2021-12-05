This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

We wouldn't blame CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Chadwick Faulkner, the Director recently netted about US$18m selling shares at an average price of US$18.10. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CURO Group Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Chadwick Faulkner was the biggest sale of CURO Group Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$15.91). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Chadwick Faulkner divested 2.00m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$16.93. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CURO Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

I will like CURO Group Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CURO Group Holdings insiders own about US$309m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CURO Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought CURO Group Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that CURO Group Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

But note: CURO Group Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

