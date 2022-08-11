This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

We wouldn't blame Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Patrick Frost, the Director recently netted about US$15m selling shares at an average price of US$128. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Patrick Frost was the biggest sale of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$133, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 14% of Patrick Frost's stake.

In total, Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CFR Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

I will like Cullen/Frost Bankers better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$303m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cullen/Frost Bankers Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Cullen/Frost Bankers is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cullen/Frost Bankers you should know about.

Of course Cullen/Frost Bankers may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.