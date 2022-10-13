This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

We wouldn't blame Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Richard Galanti, the Executive VP recently netted about US$942k selling shares at an average price of US$471. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Costco Wholesale

The Executive VP & COO of International Division, James Murphy, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$559 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$466). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Costco Wholesale than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Costco Wholesale

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Costco Wholesale insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$511m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Costco Wholesale Tell Us?

Insiders sold Costco Wholesale shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Costco Wholesale is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Costco Wholesale. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Costco Wholesale you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

