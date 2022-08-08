This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Anyone interested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) should probably be aware that a company insider, Michael Desmarais, recently divested US$145k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$72.51 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

CoStar Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Lisa Ruggles, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$59.88 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$72.87. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of Lisa Ruggles's stake.

Insiders in CoStar Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CSGP Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

I will like CoStar Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does CoStar Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CoStar Group insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$311m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CoStar Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CoStar Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, CoStar Group makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CoStar Group.

Of course CoStar Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

