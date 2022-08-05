This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

We'd be surprised if Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, John Bayne, recently sold US$205k worth of stock at US$36.71 per share. That sale was 43% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Corning Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Clark Kinlin, sold US$603k worth of shares at a price of US$39.40 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$36.49. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Corning shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GLW Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

I will like Corning better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Corning shares, worth about US$87m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Corning Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Corning shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Corning is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Corning and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Corning may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

