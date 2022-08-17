This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Some ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Piotr Szulczewski recently sold a substantial US$5.9m worth of stock at a price of US$1.68 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.1%.

ContextLogic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Piotr Szulczewski is the biggest insider sale of ContextLogic shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$1.77). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.1%of Piotr Szulczewski's holding.

Insiders in ContextLogic didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:WISH Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that ContextLogic insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about US$116m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ContextLogic Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought ContextLogic stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ContextLogic. While conducting our analysis, we found that ContextLogic has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

