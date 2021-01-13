This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

We wouldn't blame Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Francis Hetterich, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$230. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Constellation Brands

Notably, that recent sale by insider Francis Hetterich was not the only time they sold Constellation Brands shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$204 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$225. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Francis Hetterich's holding.

In the last year Constellation Brands insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:STZ Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2021

Does Constellation Brands Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Constellation Brands insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$4.1b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Constellation Brands Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Constellation Brands stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Constellation Brands is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Constellation Brands. While conducting our analysis, we found that Constellation Brands has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

