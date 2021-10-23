This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Some Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & COO, Tracy Porter, recently sold a substantial US$954k worth of stock at a price of US$31.80 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Commercial Metals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Barbara Smith, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$30.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$31.51, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of Barbara Smith's holding.

In the last year Commercial Metals insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CMC Insider Trading Volume October 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Commercial Metals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Commercial Metals insiders own about US$48m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Commercial Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Commercial Metals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Commercial Metals is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Commercial Metals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

