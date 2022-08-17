This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

We wouldn't blame Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Herman Bulls, the Independent Director recently netted about US$828k selling shares at an average price of US$103. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Comfort Systems USA

The Independent Chairman, Franklin Myers, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.6m worth of shares at a price of US$102 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$108). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 27% of Franklin Myers's holding.

In the last year Comfort Systems USA insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:FIX Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.4% of Comfort Systems USA shares, worth about US$93m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Comfort Systems USA Insiders?

Insiders sold Comfort Systems USA shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Comfort Systems USA is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Comfort Systems USA is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

