This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., Sheryl Kennedy, recently netted US$70k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$58.55. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 20%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cogent Communications Holdings

The Independent Director, David Bath, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$475k worth of shares at a price of US$86.45 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$58.88). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Cogent Communications Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cogent Communications Holdings insiders own about US$300m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cogent Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Cogent Communications Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Cogent Communications Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

