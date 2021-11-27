This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

We'd be surprised if Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Sheryl Kennedy, recently sold US$124k worth of stock at US$77.37 per share. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Cogent Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, David Bath, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$680k worth of shares at a price of US$77.69 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$76.25. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Cogent Communications Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CCOI Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

I will like Cogent Communications Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Cogent Communications Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Cogent Communications Holdings insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$395m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cogent Communications Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Cogent Communications Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cogent Communications Holdings (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.