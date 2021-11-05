This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

We wouldn't blame CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Elizabeth Aguinaga, a company insider, recently netted about US$505k selling shares at an average price of US$46.36. That sale reduced their total holding by 27% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

CNA Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Elizabeth Aguinaga was the biggest sale of CNA Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$45.26. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year CNA Financial insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNA Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CNA Financial insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CNA Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, CNA Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CNA Financial you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

