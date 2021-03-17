This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

We'd be surprised if CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Transformation, Jean-Francois Brossoit, recently sold US$172k worth of stock at US$57.21 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CMS Energy

The Senior VP & Chief Customer Officer, Brian Rich, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$417k worth of shares at a price of US$55.64 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$58.38. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of Brian Rich's holding.

CMS Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CMS Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of CMS Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CMS Energy insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The CMS Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought CMS Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since CMS Energy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CMS Energy (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

