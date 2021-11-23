This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Anyone interested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & Chief Customer Officer, Brian Rich, recently divested US$211k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$60.32 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

CMS Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Glenn Barba, sold US$808k worth of shares at a price of US$63.10 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$61.64. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

CMS Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CMS Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of CMS Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CMS Energy insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$99m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CMS Energy Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought CMS Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that CMS Energy is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CMS Energy (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

