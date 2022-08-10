This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

We wouldn't blame Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charles Hayssen, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.2m selling shares at an average price of US$109. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

Clearfield Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Hayssen was the biggest sale of Clearfield shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$114). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of Charles Hayssen's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.27k shares for US$139k. But they sold 65.25k shares for US$5.6m. In total, Clearfield insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CLFD Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Clearfield Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Clearfield insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$262m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clearfield Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Clearfield stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Clearfield makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Clearfield.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.