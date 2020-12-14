This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

We'd be surprised if Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Brendan Coughlin, recently sold US$424k worth of stock at US$35.35 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Citizens Financial Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Charles Koch bought US$488k worth of shares at a price of US$19.76 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$34.62. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 46.17k shares. But insiders sold 16.50k shares worth US$524k. Overall, Citizens Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$21.87 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CFG Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares, worth about US$68m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Citizens Financial Group Tell Us?

An insider sold Citizens Financial Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Citizens Financial Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

