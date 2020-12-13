This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain of Citi Trends, Inc., Charles Hynes, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$43.51. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 13%, hardly encouraging.

Citi Trends Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Hynes was the biggest sale of Citi Trends shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$42.81. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Citi Trends insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Citi Trends

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.2% of Citi Trends shares, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Citi Trends Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Citi Trends shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Citi Trends is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Citi Trends (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

