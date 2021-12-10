This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Anyone interested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) should probably be aware that the Chief Diversity, Marissa Andrada, recently divested US$344k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$1,720 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Neil Flanzraich, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.8m worth of shares at a price of US$1,451 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1,723. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Neil Flanzraich's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 903.00 shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 10.89k shares, for US$18m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CMG Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders own about US$300m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Chipotle Mexican Grill Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Chipotle Mexican Grill is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

