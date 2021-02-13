This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Some Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO & Director, Sanjay Dhawan, recently sold a substantial US$3.2m worth of stock at a price of US$127 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Cerence Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by CEO & Director Sanjay Dhawan was not the only time they sold Cerence shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$83.39 per share in a -US$5.9m sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$133, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14%of Sanjay Dhawan's holding.

In the last year Cerence insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CRNC Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Cerence

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.7% of Cerence shares, worth about US$84m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cerence Tell Us?

Insiders sold Cerence shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cerence. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for Cerence and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.