This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Anyone interested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) should probably be aware that a company insider, Kim Bingham, recently divested US$248k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.33 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

Cathay General Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman of the Board, Peter Wu, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$795k worth of shares at a price of US$39.74 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$41.74, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.5% of Peter Wu's holding.

Cathay General Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CATY Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

I will like Cathay General Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Cathay General Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cathay General Bancorp insiders own 4.3% of the company, currently worth about US$134m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cathay General Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Cathay General Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Cathay General Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cathay General Bancorp.

Of course Cathay General Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.