This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Some Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Group President of Energy & Transportation, William Ainsworth, recently sold a substantial US$1.9m worth of stock at a price of US$155 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Caterpillar

Notably, that recent sale by William Ainsworth is the biggest insider sale of Caterpillar shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$157. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of William Ainsworth's holding.

Caterpillar insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CAT Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2020

Insider Ownership of Caterpillar

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Caterpillar insiders own about US$132m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Caterpillar Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Caterpillar stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Caterpillar.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

