This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Some Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary, Kirk Somers, recently sold a substantial US$880k worth of stock at a price of US$88.00 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cardlytics

Notably, that recent sale by Kirk Somers is the biggest insider sale of Cardlytics shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$111. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 12% of Kirk Somers's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Cardlytics than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CDLX Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cardlytics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Cardlytics insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$415m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cardlytics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Cardlytics stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cardlytics. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cardlytics has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

