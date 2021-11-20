This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

We'd be surprised if Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Human Resources Officer, Ola Snow, recently sold US$492k worth of stock at US$49.17 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 21% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cardinal Health

Notably, that recent sale by Ola Snow is the biggest insider sale of Cardinal Health shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$48.44. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Cardinal Health insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CAH Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Does Cardinal Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cardinal Health insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cardinal Health Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Cardinal Health stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Cardinal Health makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Cardinal Health has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

