This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

We'd be surprised if Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP of Global Operations and Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Daniel Purefoy, recently sold US$201k worth of stock at US$56.97 per share. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Capri Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Daniel Purefoy is the biggest insider sale of Capri Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$54.52. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Daniel Purefoy divested 7.11k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$42.38. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CPRI Insider Trading Volume June 3rd 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Capri Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Capri Holdings insiders own 2.3% of the company, currently worth about US$186m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Capri Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Capri Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.