This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Some Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Card, Michael Wassmer, recently sold a substantial US$2.8m worth of stock at a price of US$156 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capital One Financial

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Wassmer was the biggest sale of Capital One Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$157. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Michael Wassmer's holding.

Capital One Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:COF Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Capital One Financial insiders own about US$665m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Capital One Financial Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Capital One Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Capital One Financial is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Capital One Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

