This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Some Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Stephen Ashman, recently sold a substantial US$883k worth of stock at a price of US$18.58 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capital Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Stephen Ashman was the biggest sale of Capital Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$20.18, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.1% of Stephen Ashman's holding.

Insiders in Capital Bancorp didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CBNK Insider Trading Volume March 13th 2021

I will like Capital Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Capital Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Capital Bancorp insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$120m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Capital Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Capital Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Capital Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Capital Bancorp has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

