This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

We'd be surprised if Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Real Estate Investments, William Sengelmann, recently sold US$450k worth of stock at US$95.56 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Camden Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & COO, H. Stewart, for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$111 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$96.79. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Camden Property Trust insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CPT Insider Trading Volume January 8th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Camden Property Trust insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$116m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Camden Property Trust Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Camden Property Trust is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Camden Property Trust. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Camden Property Trust (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.