This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

We note that the California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Independent Director, Terry Bayer, recently sold US$91k worth of stock for US$58.47 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 9.6%.

California Water Service Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Terry Bayer was the biggest sale of California Water Service Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$58.91, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 9.6% of Terry Bayer's stake.

Insiders in California Water Service Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CWT Insider Trading Volume June 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of California Water Service Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.0% of California Water Service Group shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At California Water Service Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold California Water Service Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since California Water Service Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for California Water Service Group (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

