This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Anyone interested in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, J. Wiley, recently divested US$440k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.66 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cadence Bancorporation

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kathy Waller bought US$525k worth of shares at a price of US$5.96 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.24), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 260.12k shares for US$2.3m. On the other hand they divested 80.00k shares, for US$847k. In total, Cadence Bancorporation insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$8.76. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CADE Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares, worth about US$53m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cadence Bancorporation Insiders?

The stark truth for Cadence Bancorporation is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cadence Bancorporation you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

