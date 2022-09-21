This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

We'd be surprised if Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, Darius Shahida, recently sold US$111k worth of stock at US$5.49 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Butterfly Network

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Todd Fruchterman, for US$578k worth of shares, at about US$5.82 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$5.40. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Butterfly Network insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BFLY Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Butterfly Network

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Butterfly Network insiders own about US$242m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Butterfly Network Insiders?

Insiders sold Butterfly Network shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Butterfly Network you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

But note: Butterfly Network may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.