This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

We wouldn't blame Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Avram Glazer, a company insider, recently netted about US$2.9m selling shares at an average price of US$8.05. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 35%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Build-A-Bear Workshop

In fact, the recent sale by Avram Glazer was the biggest sale of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$7.80. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 409.40k shares. But they sold 358.42k shares for US$2.9m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BBW Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Build-A-Bear Workshop insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Build-A-Bear Workshop Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Build-A-Bear Workshop, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Build-A-Bear Workshop you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

