This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Anyone interested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) should probably be aware that the Corporate VP, Laura Matlin, recently divested US$219k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$160 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, James Young, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$139 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$159, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 63% of James Young's holding.

Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BR Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

I will like Broadridge Financial Solutions better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Broadridge Financial Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$113m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Broadridge Financial Solutions Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Broadridge Financial Solutions is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadridge Financial Solutions. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Broadridge Financial Solutions that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.