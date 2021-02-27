This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Anyone interested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Steven Siegel, recently divested US$153k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$20.46 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brixmor Property Group

Notably, that recent sale by Steven Siegel is the biggest insider sale of Brixmor Property Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$19.68. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 22.50k shares worth US$288k. But they sold 7.50k shares for US$153k. In total, Brixmor Property Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BRX Insider Trading Volume February 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Brixmor Property Group insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brixmor Property Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Brixmor Property Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brixmor Property Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

