This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Anyone interested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief People and Administrative Officer, Richard Badgley, recently divested US$240k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$48.00 each. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brinker International

The Senior VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Charles Lousignont, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$310k worth of shares at a price of US$47.00 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$45.58. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.43k shares for US$371k. But insiders sold 33.28k shares worth US$1.4m. In total, Brinker International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EAT Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Brinker International

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Brinker International insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$37m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Brinker International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Brinker International is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Brinker International (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

