This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Some Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Eric Francis Thepaut recently sold a substantial US$848k worth of stock at a price of US$40.99 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 22% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boston Scientific

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director David Wichmann bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$41.98 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$41.03 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David Wichmann was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

In total, Boston Scientific insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BSX Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Boston Scientific insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$162m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boston Scientific Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Boston Scientific is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Boston Scientific has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

