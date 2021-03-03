This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

We'd be surprised if BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP and President & GM of Drivetrain Systems, Volker Weng, recently sold US$152k worth of stock at US$47.43 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BorgWarner

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Frederic Lissalde, for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$38.37 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.32, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 58% of Frederic Lissalde's holding.

In the last year BorgWarner insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BWA Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of BorgWarner

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of BorgWarner shares, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The BorgWarner Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BorgWarner. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for BorgWarner you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

