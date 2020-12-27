This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Anyone interested in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Sales Officer, Chris White, recently divested US$225k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$26.74 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bloom Energy

The Independent Director Jeffrey Immelt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$14.86 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$30.52. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BE Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2020

Insider Ownership of Bloom Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Bloom Energy insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$300m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bloom Energy Tell Us?

Insiders sold Bloom Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bloom Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

