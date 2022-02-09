This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Some Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Legal Officer, John Finley, recently sold a substantial US$4.1m worth of stock at a price of US$137 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackstone

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Hamilton James, sold US$78m worth of shares at a price of US$90.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$129). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 30% of Hamilton James's holding.

Blackstone insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BX Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Insider Ownership of Blackstone

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blackstone insiders own about US$302m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blackstone Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Blackstone stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Blackstone is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Blackstone has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

