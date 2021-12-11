This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We wouldn't blame Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Baratta, the Global Head of Private Equity & Director recently netted about US$5.1m selling shares at an average price of US$135. However, that sale only accounted for 2.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackstone

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice Chairman & General Partner, Hamilton James, for US$78m worth of shares, at about US$90.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$134). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 30% of Hamilton James's holding.

Insiders in Blackstone didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BX Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Blackstone insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$189m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Blackstone Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Blackstone stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Blackstone is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Blackstone.

But note: Blackstone may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.